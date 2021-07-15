Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,004 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,734% compared to the typical volume of 106 put options.

Several research firms have issued reports on FWRD. TheStreet cut Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $89.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.37 million. Analysts expect that Forward Air will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $841,145.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,260.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,378 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 8.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,245,000 after acquiring an additional 99,181 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,109,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,510,000 after acquiring an additional 32,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,002,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $27,968,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

