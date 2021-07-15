Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock Holdings Cut by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 98.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,431 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,276,000 after acquiring an additional 327,496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,152,000 after acquiring an additional 121,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 153,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INVH opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 110.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

