Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

Shares of OTCMKTS ISBA opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Isabella Bank has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

