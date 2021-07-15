iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares to Split on Monday, July 19th

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 19th. The 6-1 split was announced on Monday, June 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 16th.

IXN stock opened at $348.10 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $236.77 and a 52-week high of $349.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

