iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Down 91.0% in June

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,504. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) by 386.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,946 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.91% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

