iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) Shares Up 0.4%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.85 and last traded at $36.76. 534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 96,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 24.06% of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

