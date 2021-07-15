iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 202,449 shares.The stock last traded at $52.57 and had previously closed at $52.62.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

