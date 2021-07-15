iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,376,521 shares.The stock last traded at $57.40 and had previously closed at $57.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,401,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,155,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,406,000 after purchasing an additional 608,834 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,853,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,722.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 219,717 shares in the last quarter.

