iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 947,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,658 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 429,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,697,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 311,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,082,000 after buying an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 253,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter.

OEF opened at $201.63 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $146.51 and a 52 week high of $202.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.76.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

