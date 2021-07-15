iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after purchasing an additional 252,178 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $108.58. 272,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,427. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

