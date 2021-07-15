IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.24

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 133580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $885.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 295,366 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,585,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,799 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,407 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

