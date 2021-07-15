IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.24

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 133580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.
ISEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $885.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 295,366 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,585,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,799 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,407 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
