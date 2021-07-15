Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.95 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.500-$5.500 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of JBL stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $56.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $1,431,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,712,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,352 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,648. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

