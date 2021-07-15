Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on August 27th

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

J stock opened at $132.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.21. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

