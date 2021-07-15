James C. Freeders Sells 2,183 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) VP James C. Freeders sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $285,601.89.

Shares of OSK opened at $120.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,044 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

