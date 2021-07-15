Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 431,071 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,761,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431,071 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $100,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 42,008 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 895,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,575,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,303,000 after buying an additional 2,666,132 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

