Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $108,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Zillow Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $105.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.88. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total value of $607,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $274,162.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,473 in the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

