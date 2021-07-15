Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 147,496 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 147,496 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.22% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $110,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 284,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,140,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 178.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.47.

REGN stock opened at $581.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $530.47. The company has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512 over the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

