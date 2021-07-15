Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells $313,372.50 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $313,372.50.

Bruce C. Cozadd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $180.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $105.12 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,727 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,067 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

