Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €75.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €67.31 ($79.19).

ETR 1COV opened at €57.40 ($67.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.68. Covestro has a 52-week low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The business’s 50-day moving average is €55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

