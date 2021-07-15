Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZION. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.35.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at $534,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $397,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $1,397,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 713,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $714,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

