Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aisin in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $5.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aisin’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aisin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
Aisin Company Profile
Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.
See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.