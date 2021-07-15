Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aisin in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $5.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aisin’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Aisin alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aisin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

ASEKY opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.28. Aisin has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.