Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Regional Management in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%.

RM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE RM opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 24.85 and a quick ratio of 24.85. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $123,138.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Regional Management by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 575.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

