Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLNG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of DLNG opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $116.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 18.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,157 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

