Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report released on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE:BOH opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.87. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

In other news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,768,408.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,332 shares of company stock worth $2,854,612 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 37,682 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,526,000 after buying an additional 312,013 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $3,083,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

