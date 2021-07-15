Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on GlaxoSmithKline plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

