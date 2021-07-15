Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Novartis AG’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Novartis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis stock opened at $92.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novartis has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $211.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

