Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on QIAGEN’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QIAGEN in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for QIAGEN’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

QGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

QIAGEN stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at $6,427,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 198,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 132,428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 834,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 188,574 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.