Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on WisdomTree Investments, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for WisdomTree Investments in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.49 million, a PE ratio of -56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 412,594 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 62,993 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

