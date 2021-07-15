Jennifer Tejada Sells 68,181 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,933,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Jennifer Tejada sold 200,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $7,942,000.00.

Shares of PD opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.10. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PD. CIBC boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

