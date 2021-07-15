Jennifer Tejada Sells 68,181 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,933,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 11th, Jennifer Tejada sold 200,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $7,942,000.00.
Shares of PD opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.10. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $58.36.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PD. CIBC boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.
About PagerDuty
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.
Read More: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.