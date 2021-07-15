Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JRONY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

OTCMKTS:JRONY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.18. 1,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $41.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.5013 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

