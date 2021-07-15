Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JRONY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

JRONY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $1.5013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

