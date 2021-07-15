Jesse G. Singh Sells 1,223 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Director Jesse G. Singh sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28.

Jesse G. Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Jesse G. Singh sold 1,387 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $58,267.87.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jesse G. Singh sold 4,786 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $201,012.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $1,056,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,012,800.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $2,709,850.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Jesse G. Singh sold 18,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $863,100.00.

AZEK opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.35.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The AZEK’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

