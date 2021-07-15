JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.60 million-$48.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.17 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -282.73. JFrog has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.30.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

