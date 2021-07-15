JMP Securities Raises Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Price Target to $138.00

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $126.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of PIPR opened at $124.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.58. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $431.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,561,000 after purchasing an additional 172,091 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 491,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 449,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,340,000 after purchasing an additional 60,974 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 438,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

