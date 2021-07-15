John A. Fallon Sells 5,822 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director John A. Fallon sold 5,822 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $1,475,061.92.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $260.67 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $189.02 and a 52 week high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,005.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.28.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 1,543.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,580,000 after purchasing an additional 167,664 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Insulet by 102.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

