John Constantine Sells 22,500 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director John Constantine sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $1,851,975.00.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $49.77. 57,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,363. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion and a PE ratio of 529.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.99.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,992,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $13,448,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,329,000. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

