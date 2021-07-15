John Strosahl Sells 1,300 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) COO John Strosahl sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $48,217.00.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $386.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.73. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $32,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.58.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

