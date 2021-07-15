Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Update

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the June 15th total of 487,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSDA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,374,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52. Jones Soda has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.78.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.73%.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.