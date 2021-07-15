Joseph Lamanna Buys 20,000 Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Stock

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Director Joseph Lamanna acquired 20,000 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00.

Shares of MITT opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 23.91 and a current ratio of 23.91. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 243.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Several analysts recently commented on MITT shares. TheStreet raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jonestrading began coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.