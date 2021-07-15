JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Signify (AMS:LIGHT) a €46.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LIGHT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Signify in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.71 ($51.43).

Signify has a 52-week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 52-week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

