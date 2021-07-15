JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 7,675 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.20% of Amerant Bancorp worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after buying an additional 148,333 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $21,260,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AMTB opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $797.15 million, a PE ratio of 83.84 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, insider Miguel Palacios bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amerant Bancorp Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

