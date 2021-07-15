JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $1.48 Million in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $715,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $181,000.

Monument Circle Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

