JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $187.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JPM. Atlantic Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $155.12 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.76. The company has a market cap of $469.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after acquiring an additional 925,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,113,000 after purchasing an additional 602,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

