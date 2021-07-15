JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,087,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,330,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,776,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,689,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

