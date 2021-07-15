JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Terex (NYSE:TEX) to Overweight

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.54% from the company’s previous close.

TEX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of TEX stock opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. Terex has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,770.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.