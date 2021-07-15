JS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

JS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318,000 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.45. 15,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,969. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $47.42 and a 1 year high of $127.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

