JS Capital Management LLC Has $25.31 Million Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

JS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 470,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Anaplan makes up approximately 1.3% of JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $25,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 501.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,326,000 after purchasing an additional 686,186 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 1,173.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,358 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,100,000 after purchasing an additional 775,621 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.05.

PLAN stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,180. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,017,714. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

