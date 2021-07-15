JS Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194,998 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,677,000 after purchasing an additional 485,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,259,000 after purchasing an additional 103,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $267,128,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,661,000 after purchasing an additional 634,233 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 123,249 shares of company stock valued at $29,861,348 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,657. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.86.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

