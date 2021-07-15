JS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 86,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,986,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,722,000 after purchasing an additional 723,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 80,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 52,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 496.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 445,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

PRTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,791.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRTY stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 18,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,423. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $426.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.70 million. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

