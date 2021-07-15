JS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,300 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.89.

MPWR stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $381.93. 1,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,070. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.33, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.62 and a 1-year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $626,010.00. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,651 shares of company stock valued at $17,934,686 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

